DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing man in Darke County was found dead on Sunday, May 21.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 59-year-old Scott Borger was last seen on Friday around 12 p.m., however, on Sunday, he was found deceased.

The Greenville Police Department reportedly worked with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in locating Borger.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time, however, they are continuing to investigate.