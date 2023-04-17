DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenager who went missing from her Georgia home may be in the Dayton area.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 16-year-old Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia on August 1, 2022. In the eight months since her disappearance, authorities say she may have made her way to the area in or around Dayton, Ohio.

Parks was last known to be 5’04” and weighed 150 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Parks’ whereabouts or disappearance should contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Columbus, Georgia police department at 1-706-225-3205.