DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The two women from Brookville have been found safe in New Mexico.

According to a post on social media by Truth or Consequences Police Department, 46-year-old Robyn Bodine and 52-year-old Tracie Shoe have been found safe in Catron County, N.M. On Thursday, the department said both of the women will soon be reunited with their families.

The announcement comes after the two women were reported missing after reportedly not returning their rental car and missing their flight from Arizona back home to Ohio.

Those close to the two women reportedly were not able to have contact with them since before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

