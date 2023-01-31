DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing Beavercreek man with dementia who drove away from home is still missing, but his car has been found.

Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.

Hageman’s car was located in Mercer County at approximately 2:38 on Tuesday afternoon.

You are being urged to call 911 if you see Hageman. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.