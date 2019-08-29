Missing Adult Alert issued for Urbana man

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a man with developmental disabilities reported missing out of Urbana.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Donald Wilson left his home on Water Street around 6 am on Wednesday and has not returned.
He is described as a white male, stands 5’10” tall, weighs 216 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.