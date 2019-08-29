Missing Adult Alert issued for Urbana man

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a man with developmental disabilities reported missing out of Urbana.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Donald Wilson left his home on Water Street around 6 am on Wednesday and has not returned.

He is described as a white male, stands 5’10” tall, weighs 216 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

