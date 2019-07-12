Missing Adult Alert issued for Trotwood man

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Adult Alert for a Trotwood man last seen on July 5.

77-year-old Terry Rathburn was last seen around 5 pm on July 5 after he left his residence on Voyager Boulevard.

He is described as a white male, stands 5’07” tall, weighs 214 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Rathburn suffers from diabetes, becomes easily confused and may not have his medication with him.

His car is a red 2015 Nissan Sentra with Ohio license plate number GWQ3660.

Anyone with information on Rathburn’s whereabouts should call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

