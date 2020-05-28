Missing Adult Alert issued for Springfield man with dementia

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a man with dementia reported missing out of Springfield.

Police say 57-year-old Allen Hayslip left his Moorefield Road residence around 2:30 p.m. on May 27 and has not returned.

Hayslip is described as a white male, stands 6’01” tall, weighs 170 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement says he left on foot and they are concerned for his well-being.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.