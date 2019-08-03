Missing Adult Alert issued for Middletown woman with dementia

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Middletown Police Department is searching for an elderly woman with dementia who was last seen around 5 pm Friday.
82-year-old Patricia Urban left her home on Kenridge Drive on foot and has not returned.
She is described as a white female, stands 5’04” tall, weighs 128 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and grey long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and a white and gray jacket.
If you see her, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.
