Missing Adult Alert issued for Hamilton County man
HamCo missing person

Roy Funderberg (Springdale PD)

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a man out of Hamilton County, near Cincinnati.

Roy Funderburg, 84, left his residence on Cedarhill Drive in Springdale at around midnight Wednesday morning and never returned.

Funderberg is described as a black male, 84 years old, 5’11” and weighing 165 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say that Funderberg suffers from dementia, COPD, and high blood pressure.

Funderberg’s car is described as a 1998 Ford Ranger with OH plate number AG33RF. If you see Funderberg, you are asked to call 911.

