Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton man with dementia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a man reported missing out of Dayton.

On September 4 at 10 am, 81-year-old Albert Edmonds left his home on Fairhurst Drive and failed to return.

He is described as a black male, stands 5’10” tall, weighs 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Mr. Edmonds suffers from dementia.

The car involved is a grey 2016 Kia Soul with Ohio license plate number HAY6340.

If you see him, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

