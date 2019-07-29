Police cancel Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton man suffering from Alzheimer’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police issued a missing adult alert for a man who was reported missing Monday afternoon. They canceled the alert around 5:15 pm, saying the man was found safe.
68-year-old Paul G. Jones left a home in the 400 block of Brookside Drive around 1 pm on Monday and failed to return home.
He was walking his white and brown dog at the time.
Jones suffers from Alzheimer's. He stands 6'0" tall, weighs 240 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.
