Police cancel Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton man suffering from Alzheimer’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police issued a missing adult alert for a man who was reported missing Monday afternoon. They canceled the alert around 5:15 pm, saying the man was found safe.

68-year-old Paul G. Jones left a home in the 400 block of Brookside Drive around 1 pm on Monday and failed to return home.

He was walking his white and brown dog at the time.

Jones suffers from Alzheimer’s. He stands 6’0” tall, weighs 240 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS