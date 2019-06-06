Local News

Missing Adult Alert issued for 71-year-old Dayton man with dementia

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:42 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department issued a Missing Adult Alert Wednesday for a man reported missing out of Montgomery County.

71-year-old Nathanial Cunningham left his home on Warder Street around 1 pm on June 5 and has not returned.

He is described as a black male, stands 5'10" tall, weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket, brown and white plaid shorts, and black and gray shoes.

Mr. Cunningham suffers from dementia, mental disorders, and is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Helps Tornado Recovery

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Disaster Recovery for Dayton Donate Button

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local