Missing Adult Alert issued for 71-year-old Dayton man with dementia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department issued a Missing Adult Alert Wednesday for a man reported missing out of Montgomery County.

71-year-old Nathanial Cunningham left his home on Warder Street around 1 pm on June 5 and has not returned.

He is described as a black male, stands 5'10" tall, weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket, brown and white plaid shorts, and black and gray shoes.

Mr. Cunningham suffers from dementia, mental disorders, and is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.