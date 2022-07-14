MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several voters in Montgomery County may have noticed something missing from their absentee ballots.

According to Jeff Rezabak, Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, the vendor mistakenly printed ballots that were missing the name of a last-minute write-in candidate. The BOE had prepped two ballots: One with the name, called Ballot B, and one without called Ballot A.

“Late in the election season, the Supreme Court ordered us to add in a write-in candidate to the ballot,” said Sarah Greathouse, Deputy Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “In the process of doing that, we did all of the proofing and all of the work here in our office and working with our vendor, but unfortunately in the final save, the vendor was not able to save the B ballot, he saved the A ballot.”

A voter contacted the BOE on Monday, July 11, and by Thursday morning, new ballots had already been sent out, and they had contacted every affected voter they had a phone number for. The BOE will send either an email or a letter to those missing a phone number.

“They’re going to have the complete ballot, and then there’s instructions that will be attached to that for if they already sent in their ballot,” Rezabak explained. “This is a way to make sure everything we have is there, but more importantly, we want to make sure the voters understand that we have a safe, secure way in which to make sure their vote counts.”

According to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, this error will only affect Democratic voters in the 39th House District.

“We couldn’t do it without our partners and our vendor and the campaign, who understands that sometimes a computer issue happens,” Rezabak said. “Hopefully voters appreciate that and know we will have a safe, fair election and know that their vote is counted.”

If anyone has questions or concerns about their ballot, they are encouraged to call the BOE at 937-225-5656.