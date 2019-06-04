Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A 12-year-old girl who was critically missing has been found safe, according to Dayton Police.

Tamarha Jackson was last seen around noon on Monday in the 2500 block of Madden Hills Drive. She left the area with a girl and two boys.

Jackson was found in Dayton and is home safe, Dayton PD announced on Tuesday morning.

