DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — April is National Minority Health Month, and the Minority Health Month Community Blood Drive is underway.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the blood drive is being held at the Dayton Community Blood Center from April 17 to 22.

The center is looking for all blood types and donors, but an important goal of the event is to encourage more African American donors.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a $10 “Downtown Dollars” gift card and a “Difference Maker” t-shirt.

To schedule your donation or for more information, click here.