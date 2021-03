DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the scene at Yankee Street near SR-725 before 10 a.m. Sunday. Two vehicles were towed following the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the drivers of the cars had minor injuries.

