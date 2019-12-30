Live Now
Minor injuries reported after head-on crash in Sugarcreek Township

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Minor injuries were reported Sunday night after a head-on crash in Sugarcreek Township, officials say.

Centerville Police say the crash happened just after 7 pm Sunday at Wilmington Pike and East Whipp Road. Both vehicles were damaged in the crash andpeople in both cars had minor injuries. Everyone is expected to be okay.

Police are still taking statements as they work to determine who is at fault.

