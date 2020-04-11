Minor garage fire in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Fire Division were called out to a garage fire on Florence Street at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.
Officials on the scene told 2 NEWS that the damage was minor and the fire never made it to the inside of the detached garage.
No one was injured and at this time investigators are not suspicious of the cause.
