Live Now
2 NEW Today Weekend is live now
Closings
There are currently 94 active closings. Click for more details.

Minor garage fire in Xenia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
xenia_fire1_1532340111819.jfif.jpg

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Fire Division were called out to a garage fire on Florence Street at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.

Officials on the scene told 2 NEWS that the damage was minor and the fire never made it to the inside of the detached garage.

No one was injured and at this time investigators are not suspicious of the cause.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS