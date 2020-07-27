Minor car accident leads to deadly shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Dayton over the weekend.
Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS that a man was shot and killed after an incident that began with a minor car accident in the parking lot of Sugar’s Lounge in the area of Santa Clara Avenue. We’re told a suspect is in custody in connection with the incident.
The Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 49-year-old John Reece, of Dayton.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by Dayton Police.
