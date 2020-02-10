Minnesota volunteers arrive for Dayton tornado recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of volunteers from Minnesota drove overnight through winter conditions to arrive in Dayton Monday morning.

The volunteers are with the North American Lutheran Church Disaster Response.

“Once you’ve had your home destroyed by a natural disaster or other event, you never get back to normal,” said Mary Bates, president with the group.

Bates says people impacted by disasters develop a new normal. That’s what volunteers are helping with as they work on homes in tornado impacted areas.

“They volunteer during their vacation to help other people rather than going to that beach and relaxing and resting,” said Bates.

The volunteers are skilled and experienced. While some are currently working, most are retired electricians, plumbers, and contractors.

“There was 10 inches of snow in Minnesota when they left so they drove through that to get to Dayton in this cold, wet weather,” said Tim Schubach, disaster project manager.

“Until we can find the volunteers to come in and commit to doing the work, the houses sit empty, the repairs just sit waiting to be done,” said Schubach.

Living Water Lutheran Church is for looking donations to help the work continue. For now, they have the bodies to help, they just need the cash flow for supplies. All donations are tax deductible.