DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims will be kicking off the Dayton Community Blood Center’s Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive on Monday, September 12.

According to CBC, Mayor Mims will be speaking and will be joined by Dayton Children’s Hospital Sickle Cell Ambassador William McCoy III as well as a 13-year-old sickle cell patient and seventh-grader at Pathway School of Discovery.

CBC will be highlighting the critical need for a diverse blood supply and bringing awareness to Sickle Cell Disease with the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive from September 12 through 17.

Donations can be made at the Dayton CBC Donation Center at 349 S. Main St. Visit www.donortime.com to make an appointment.