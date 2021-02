BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Mimi’s Cafe’s Beavercreek location at the Greene permanently shut its doors Sunday, Feb. 21.

The store manager of the restaurants Columbus location, which remains opened, said it was due to slow business. Columbus is now the only Mimi’s Cafe in the state of Ohio.

2 NEWS has confirmed the closing but the restaurant’s website does not reflect it at this time. For more information about Mimi’s Cafe, click here.