Milton-Union Schools announces death of beloved teacher

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Milton-Union Schools recently lost a beloved high school teacher.

The district announced the death of High School Show Choir Director Kellie Mahaney on Feb. 2 in an article remembering her influence.

The school said she was the source of courage and confidence for many students.

“She always told students what they needed to hear, but as a motivator, she routinely scattered praise, encouragement, and support,” said the school in a release. “You could not help but smile walking through Show Choir practice. She was awesome, and everyone knew it.”

Milton-Union School Counseling staff members, along with counselors and representatives from the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, have assisted in providing support to the community.  

Resources and contacts are available at www.tcbmds.org/resources.

