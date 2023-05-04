DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in Miami County arrested a man who allegedly had “inappropriate interactions” with a minor while working as a school janitor, reports say

Jerry North, 59, of Miami County, was arrested by officers with the West Milton Police Department on Wednesday, May 3. In a release, the department says North was arrested on 2 counts of rape, 2 counts of gross sexual imposition and 1 count of intimidation of a victim, which police say are all felony degrees.

Milton-Union Schools released a statement on Thursday. You can read the entire statement below.

“It has come to the District’s attention that concerns are being raised on social media about District employee Jerry L. North. The District is aware of the criminal charges that were filed against Mr. North yesterday, May 3, 2023, in the Miami County Municipal Court and understands that allegations underlying such charges are generally distressing.

The District has been responsive and cooperative in the investigation conducted by the West Milton Police Department and will continue to comply with its obligations under the law. The District’s various legal obligations prevent it from addressing many of the questions it is receiving from the community.

Please be assured that the District is, and always has been, committed to the safety and best interests of its students. We take that responsibility very seriously. To that end, it has regularly completed criminal background checks of all its employees and thoroughly investigated allegations brought to its attention, taking action where the facts demonstrate it is necessary and appropriate,“ Milton-Union Schools said.

If you have any information regarding North’s case, you are encouraged to call Miami County Dispatch at 937-440-9911.