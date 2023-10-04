The parents of a young boy allegedly raped by a former Milton-Union Elementary custodian have filed a lawsuit against the suspect as well as the school district and superintendent.

Court documents just obtained by 2 NEWS shows the child’s family claims school officials knew Jerry North was targeting their son, but did not investigate.

In the lawsuit filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 29, the parents make several claims about what happened before the alleged rape, and they’re asking for a large damages.

In the court documents, the parents claim North targeted their son for two years, following him into the restroom and refusing to give him privacy while he used it.

They allege North gave the child candy before sexually abusing him numerous times in the boys restroom at Milton-Union Elementary School.

The parents claim they reported these incidents to Milton-Union Schools Superintendent Dr. Brady Ritchey. They say Ritchey did not investigate the claims nor discipline North.

According to the documents’ claims, other school employees were also made aware of the allegations but failed to act.

North was arrested May 3 in connection with the alleged assaults. He faces rape, gross sexual imposition and intimidation charges.

The parents’ civil lawsuit alleges negligence against Ritchey and several violations against North, including sexual battery.

The family seeks $25,000 for each count in the lawsuit, totaling $200,000.

John Stachler, the attorney representing the child’s family says the school simply didn’t do enough to protect the child.

“There’s laws in Ohio that are designed for student safety, and the school districts at all levels are required to report these types of issues,” said Stachler. “And in this particular situation, at all levels, the school district failed to help the student.”

2 NEWS reached out to Milon-Union Elementary School, which declined to comment. When contacted, Ritchey said he was unable to speak about the case at this time.

North’s criminal trial is set to begin Nov. 28.