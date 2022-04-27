YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mills Park Hotel has been sold to an employee and his spouse.

The Mills Park Hotel, located at 321 Xenia Avenue, in downtown Yellow Springs, Ohio, modeled after the 19th Century home of William Mills (1814-1879), an early settler who first came to Yellow Springs in 1827. While the original home no longer exists, every attempt was made to incorporate its charm and style into the hotel.

Ryan Aubin, the marketing manager for the hotel since 2019, and his husband, Alex Price, have purchased the property and business for approximately $4.5 million. The Dayton couple was one of several parties who made offers when the owners first announced their intent to sell nearly a year ago

Aubin and Price intend to continue to offer a unique experience for guests and keep the hotel a shining star in the community.

“We’ve got an amazing staff that cares about how wonderfully our guests are treated,” Aubin said. “We do everything we can to make them feel like they are staying in a presidential suite but with the personal touches of a bed-and-breakfast.

According to Aubin, the community and hotel staff have been very encouraging.

“Obviously, there are questions, but everyone has been assured all along that Alex and I do not intend to change anything,” he said. “We just want to build on the great product that the Hammond family started.”