DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cities and villages are getting funding from the state of the state’s “Ohio Builds” program. The funding is a part of DeWine’s initiative to create better water infrastructure across the state for Ohioans.

Some of the cities and villages receiving much needed funding includes Christiansburg, St. Paris, Ft. Recovery, Lewisburg, Wayne Lakes and more.

2 NEWS looked through all of the local cities receiving funding and compiled them into tables below. Take a look below to see all of the different cities near you that will be receiving funding for various water infrastructure projects.

Drinking Water Infrastructure

County Name City/Village Name Grant Amount ($) People Benefited Champaign Christiansburg $3,850,000 526 Champaign St. Paris $1.5 million 2,089 Clinton Blanchester $350,955 72 Darke Ansonia $750,000 1,368 Greene Spring Valley $595,000 470 Mercer Chickasaw $208,500 290 Mercer Ft. Recovery $1,250,000 2,000 Montgomery Brookville $1,007,065 3,000 Preble Eaton $105,000 8,375 Warren Waynesville $499,750 163

Wastewater Infrastructure

County Name City/Village Name Grant Amount ($) People Benefited Darke Wayne Lakes $3,350,000 718 Preble Lewisburg $1.5 million 1,791

The counties of Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Logan, Miami and Shelby counties did not receive any funding for water infrastructure projects during the fourth round of grants.