DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cities and villages are getting funding from the state of the state’s “Ohio Builds” program. The funding is a part of DeWine’s initiative to create better water infrastructure across the state for Ohioans.
Some of the cities and villages receiving much needed funding includes Christiansburg, St. Paris, Ft. Recovery, Lewisburg, Wayne Lakes and more.
2 NEWS looked through all of the local cities receiving funding and compiled them into tables below. Take a look below to see all of the different cities near you that will be receiving funding for various water infrastructure projects.
Drinking Water Infrastructure
|County Name
|City/Village Name
|Grant Amount ($)
|People Benefited
|Champaign
|Christiansburg
|$3,850,000
|526
|Champaign
|St. Paris
|$1.5 million
|2,089
|Clinton
|Blanchester
|$350,955
|72
|Darke
|Ansonia
|$750,000
|1,368
|Greene
|Spring Valley
|$595,000
|470
|Mercer
|Chickasaw
|$208,500
|290
|Mercer
|Ft. Recovery
|$1,250,000
|2,000
|Montgomery
|Brookville
|$1,007,065
|3,000
|Preble
|Eaton
|$105,000
|8,375
|Warren
|Waynesville
|$499,750
|163
Wastewater Infrastructure
|County Name
|City/Village Name
|Grant Amount ($)
|People Benefited
|Darke
|Wayne Lakes
|$3,350,000
|718
|Preble
|Lewisburg
|$1.5 million
|1,791
The counties of Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Logan, Miami and Shelby counties did not receive any funding for water infrastructure projects during the fourth round of grants.