DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cities and villages are getting funding from the state of the state’s “Ohio Builds” program. The funding is a part of DeWine’s initiative to create better water infrastructure across the state for Ohioans.

Some of the cities and villages receiving much needed funding includes Christiansburg, St. Paris, Ft. Recovery, Lewisburg, Wayne Lakes and more.

2 NEWS looked through all of the local cities receiving funding and compiled them into tables below. Take a look below to see all of the different cities near you that will be receiving funding for various water infrastructure projects.

Drinking Water Infrastructure

County NameCity/Village NameGrant Amount ($)People Benefited
ChampaignChristiansburg$3,850,000526
ChampaignSt. Paris$1.5 million2,089
ClintonBlanchester$350,95572
DarkeAnsonia$750,0001,368
GreeneSpring Valley$595,000470
MercerChickasaw$208,500290
MercerFt. Recovery$1,250,0002,000
MontgomeryBrookville$1,007,0653,000
PrebleEaton$105,0008,375
WarrenWaynesville$499,750163

Wastewater Infrastructure

County NameCity/Village NameGrant Amount ($)People Benefited
DarkeWayne Lakes$3,350,000718
PrebleLewisburg$1.5 million1,791

The counties of Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Logan, Miami and Shelby counties did not receive any funding for water infrastructure projects during the fourth round of grants.