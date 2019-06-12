Miller Pipeline Corp. donates equipment, employees to demolish destroyed Brookville houses

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday was not a typical day for Miller Pipeline Corp. employees, as they spent the day demolishing two houses on Brookmoor Drive that were condemned after an EF-4 tornado devastated parts of the neighborhood.

Their company donated both the equipment and multiple days of work for free to the residents, to help out.

“We come in here to do a gas line replacement project, and we ask for a lot of patience, a lot of understanding to work with us, so this is our opportunity to give back,” said Miller Pipeline supervisor, Nick Benner.

Benner said the contractor hired to rebuild the homes called Miller Pipeline’s corporate office to see if the group had any resources available to help these families.

The Indianapolis based company told Benner, get a group together!

“We asked for volunteers and if we had used everyone, we would have had to shut down all our crews today because everyone wanted to come help with this effort,” said Benner.

The majority of crew members helping came out of Dayton, but not Michael Jackson, who also coordinated water donations where he lives in Cincinnati, and he even got Miller Pipeline to give a pallet, then Jackson spent a week driving up the donations to the Dayton area.

“All together, I ended up taking 3,000 bottles of water,” said Jackson. “We also collected bags of soap powder, toothpaste, and things like that to help out families.”

Jackson said he was excited to be helping in this capacity this week, so his Miami Valley neighbors can rebuild their homes as soon as possible.

