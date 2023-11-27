DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Operation Veteran Caregiver Support returns to bring holiday assistance to veteran and military families in need.

These services are available to veterans (with honorable discharge) and military families in Miami, Clark, Champaign, Darke, Montgomery, and Shelby Counties.

Two levels are assistance are available. The first are meal baskets, available for to up to 25 families. The second option is support for Christmas gifts, available for up to 10 families.

Recipes are included with the meals, and a full list of items contained in each basket will be disclosed so recipients can customize the meal based on preferences and dietary restrictions. Note: access to a kitchen and basic cooking supplies are required to heat these meals.

Gifts are available for all children living in the home being sponsored, up to the age of 18. Families who receive gifts are also eligible for meal baskets, if needed.

Recipient applications are due by Dec. 8 and are filled on a first come, first serve basis. Applications can be submitted online, can be filled out and turned at their office on Thursdays, or printed and mailed to PO Box 1755, Piqua, OH, 45356.

Those interested in donating items for the meal baskets, or adopting a family, can reach out via email at operationventure2019@gmail.com or by phone at (937) 570-6460.