Military training cause of street closures in downtown Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-22-dayton-police-cruiser_227182

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department told its followers on Twitter that there were multiple road closures planned in central downtown — including parts of Main Street, Second street and Third street.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed this was due to military training.

Other trainings have taken place at other locations throughout the week. Thursday’s closures are planned to go from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS