DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department told its followers on Twitter that there were multiple road closures planned in central downtown — including parts of Main Street, Second street and Third street.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed this was due to military training.
Other trainings have taken place at other locations throughout the week. Thursday’s closures are planned to go from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Mnuchin and Powell urge support for unemployment relief and small business loans
- Montgomery County law enforcement, community discuss issues in policing
- Military training cause of street closures in downtown Dayton
- NewsNation/Emerson poll: Biden has slight lead over President Trump
- Louisville officer shooting suspect will face charges of assault, wanton endangerment