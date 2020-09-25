Military training cause of street closures in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department told its followers on Twitter that there were multiple road closures planned in central downtown — including parts of Main Street, Second street and Third street.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed this was due to military training.

Other trainings have taken place at other locations throughout the week. Thursday’s closures are planned to go from 8 p.m. until midnight.

#ROADCLOSURES – There are currently multiple road closures in the central downtown area including parts of Main St., Second St, and Third St.

These closures will likely be in place until late this evening. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 25, 2020