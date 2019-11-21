Military children receive surprise visit, gifts from favorite monster truck driver

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two young military children got a huge surprise this afternoon when their favorite monster truck rolled into town.

Monster Jam and Procter & Gamble, along with partner Operation Homefront, transformed Dylan, 5, and Carter, 7, Donathan’s bedroom with gear from their favorite Monster Jam truck, Grave Digger.

The boys received toys, plush dolls, decorations, and the chance to spend the afternoon playing with their favorite monster truck driver.

The family also received tickets to go see Grave Digger during its Monster Jam ride this November 23-24 at the Nutter Center.

Dylan and Carter’s father, Mathew, currently serves as a U.S. Air Force master sergeant.

The children’s parents said the boys are huge fans of monster trucks and the chance for them to meet the driver of their favorite truck and to have their room redecorated was an opportunity they were eternally grateful to receive.

“They’re gonna lose their minds,” said Mathew Donathan as he awaited the boys return home from school to see their surprise.

To see photos from the decorated bedroom, view the gallery below:

After being briefly overwhelmed, the boys excitement became palpable as they began to play with their new toys and meet one of their heroes.

Grave Digger driver Krysten Anderson – daughter of Grave Digger creator and legend Dennis Anderson – made the stop and said that surprising young children is one of the highlights of her job.

After seeing their rooms, the boys and Anderson went outside to play with their new drivable toys and spend more time together.

“What I’m hoping to get out of this,” said Donathan, “is for my children to understand and value the feeling of giving and being kind to other people for selfless reasons. We were fortunate enough to receive this gift and that’s what I want for my boys to understand.”

