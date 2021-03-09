Milestone: 2 million Ohioans receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– As of Tuesday, Ohio has finally reached having 2-million people receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, roughly about 17-percent of the state has received a dose which is far from the state’s 70-percent needed for herd immunity. But, health leaders say we are well on our way of potentially achieving that.

“We’re in a much better place than where we were even a month ago,” said MVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Health leaders are attributing the milestone success of 2-million people receiving a dose to the increased amount of vaccination sites, availability of doses and easier appointment scheduling tools becoming accessible.

“I think we’re moving really well and if you look back at what’s happening over the last three months really since we started doing the vaccinations, every week we just keep getting faster and faster and getting more people,” said Dr. Colon.

According to Ohio’s Coronavirus Dashboard, three age groups have exceeded over half of their eligible people receiving a dose.

Ohio’s Coronavirus Dashboard

“You can’t really look at that as a final number because remember we just started vaccinating people in January,” said Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health PIO Dan Suffoletto. “There could be some hesitancy, transportation issues for particularly older citizens, problems accessing appointments, and all those things could slow that adoption a little bit so we have to wait further down the road to see what the full vaccination rate is.”

Additionally, with yesterday’s announcement from the CDC changing guidelines for life after getting vaccinated health leaders predict that we may see a surge of people already eligible to sign up for a dose.

Dr. Colon says he’s pleased seeing over half of the eligible older groups receiving a dose, but isn’t sure that trend will stay strong as younger age groups open.

“I don’t know if we’ll get the same acceptance rate as we get into our younger population because their perception of risk is different,” said Dr. Colon. “It will be even more important that we communicate to everyone the importance of going through with that vaccine when your group becomes eligible. We are starting to see once you become fully vaccinated, we’re able to take additional liberties that others aren’t able to do.”

Public Health’s next Minority Outreach Vaccination Clinic is being held this Friday, March 12th and is appointment only. For more information on that clinic, click here.