Milder today with a mix of clouds and sun

A milder start to the day with a mix of clouds and sun. A weak disturbance today may bring a brief flurry or sprinkle to the area, but most locations will stay dry.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High 44
TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Colder. Low 25
PRESIDENT’S DAY (MONDAY): Mostly cloudy and mild. High 48
Rain returns to the Miami Valley Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall after highs in the upper 40s on Tuesday into the 30s. The rest of the week will be colder but more sunshine is in the forecast.
