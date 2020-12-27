Milder temperatures with gusty winds as clouds thicken this afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owners of two small businesses in Downtown Dayton said they needed community support just to get by this year, and that was before the holiday shopping season started. Now after Christmas, they say the community came through and delivered.

Lily's Dayton owner Emily Mendenhall said sales are still down at the restaurant, but between gift cards and take home Christmas Eve meal kits made up for some of the loss.