Milder temperatures with gusty winds as clouds thicken this afternoon

Morning sunshine will give way to thickening clouds this afternoon. Gusty winds will help bump temperatures into the 40s this afternoon. A cold front swings through the Ohio valley tonight and brings in a chance of a few rain showers. Colder air returns for Monday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy & warmer. High 46

TONIGHT: Few rain showers. Low 32

MONDAY: Breezy and colder. High 36

We are tracking another winter storm that should affect the Miami Valley starting Wednesday night. This system will likely bring mixed precipitation through New Year’s Day, Friday.

