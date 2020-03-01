Milder temperatures today as March rolls in like a lamb



Chilly morning temperatures and sunshine to start out this first day of March. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as temperatures rise about 10 degrees above average, into the low 50s. Rain develops later tonight and continues through Tuesday.

TODAY: AM sunshine, PM increasing clouds, breezy and mild. High 53

A nice warm up today after starting out in the 20s this morning.

TONIGHT: Not as cold. Thickening clouds with rain developing late. Low 44

MONDAY: Rain. High 50

Rain lingers into Tuesday, mainly in the morning. A mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will cool by the week’s end to highs around 40.