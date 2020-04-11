Milder temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 50s

***FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9 AM FOR PARTS OF THE MIAMI VALLEY***

Areas of frost this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the Miami Valley to start the day. Overall a nice day and a good temperature recovery with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s today.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 58

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 47

EASTER SUNDAY: Early AM few showers, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Late day showers and storms, some may become severe. High near 65

A few early morning showers possible. Late day showers and storms, some may be severe.

High winds and falling temperatures greet us on Monday morning. Winds may gust over 55 mph for several hours before noon. This may cause damage to outdoor furniture and cause minor power outages.