Mild weather for this first full day of winter

More sunshine is in store for the Miami Valley today. Temperatures running over 10 degrees above normal making today feel more like mid March, than late December.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 47
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Low 30
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and mild. High 52
Our stretch of dry weather continues through Christmas Day. And highs will warm into the 50s.
