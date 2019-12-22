Mild weather for this first full day of winter

More sunshine is in store for the Miami Valley today. Temperatures running over 10 degrees above normal making today feel more like mid March, than late December.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 47

Travel in the midwest and northeast are quiet today. Trouble possible in the southeast due to rain.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Low 30

Another great night to check out holiday light displays.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and mild. High 52

Lingering showers in the Carolinas and along the Gulf Coast may produce some travel delays on Monday.

Our stretch of dry weather continues through Christmas Day. And highs will warm into the 50s.

