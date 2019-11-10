tap here to learn about rescanning

Mild today, rain and accumulating snow on Monday

Local News

Big changes in the next 24 hours, get the winter gear ready. Today, seasonable temperatures with highs around 55. Monday, expect messy commutes with rain in the morning changing to snow by the afternoon. Snow accumulations likely from this storm with the heaviest being north of I-70 by Monday night.

Winter conditions are coming to the Miami Valley on Monday.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Mild. High 55

Near normal highs today. Normal high is 55.

TONIGHT: Thickening clouds. Chance of a few showers late. Low 37

MONDAY: Rain changing to snow, falling temperatures and breezy. High 42 and falling into the 30s.

Snow accumulations will vary across the Miami Valley by late Monday night. Generally south of I-70, 1-2″ and 2-4″ north of I-70. Record breaking cold possible on Tuesday.

