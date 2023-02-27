Mikesell’s Potato Chips is an American brand of Potato Chips. On display at an aisle at a supermarket.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mikesell’s is thanking its Dayton customers this week by offering a special deal.

This Thursday and Friday, March 2 and March 3, Mikesell’s will be set up at 1610 Stanley Avenue near North Keowee Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The brand will be selling cases of their chips for $20 while supplies last.

After more than 112 years of being made in Dayton, Mikesell’s announced that they would be selling their brand to Conn’s Potato Chip Co. at the beginning of this month.

Mikesell’s chips are now being produced by the Conn’s company in Zanesville.