DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton snack company is closing its doors after more than a century of bringing iconic chips to the Miami Valley.

Mikesell’s Snack Food Company has been operating out of Dayton since 1910, according to the company website. Approximately 113 years later, the company is among the oldest-running potato chip company in the United States – and now it’s time to say goodbye.

“The Mikesell’s family and team wish to thank the community, consumers and partners for their love and support over the past 112+ years,” shares Luke Mapp, President of Mikesell’s. “Our family will long remember the fan love, the friendships and the wins along the way the most.”

On February 1, Mikesell’s announced that it has begun to wind down all operations, including manufacturing and distribution as the business prepares to liquidate assets. The liquidation process will begin immediately and continue for several months.

Although this Dayton staple will be gone, Mikesell’s said it may not be the end of their products for local fans. In the release, Mikesell’s said it intends to transition all Mikesell’s brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer as soon as possible.

“Although the terms have not yet been finalized, we understand the desire to keep products available, and are working to facilitate the necessary conversations for approvals that will allow for an uninterrupted supply of Mikesell’s products,” the release said.