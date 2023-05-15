DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mikesell’s has closed and sold its brand name, and now the headquarters of the longtime Dayton business will be sold at auction.

Property records show the former production plant was recently sold. The website for the company that bought the property already has an auction listing posted, although no date is set.

Mikesell’s called Dayton home for more than 110 years before shutting its doors in January.

The company sold the brand name to a Zanesville-based snack food company.