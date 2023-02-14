DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Conn’s Potato Chip Co. has officially started producing Mikesell’s products in Zanesville.

The company shared a photo of the first Mikesell’s bag of chips off the line at the Conn’s Zanesville plant in a Facebook post.

Conn’s Potato Chip Co. announced Monday that it has reached a brand licensing agreement with Mikesell’s and will begin selling the company’s branded snack foods immediately.

Conn’s can be found in select Save A Lot stores at the following Miami Valley locations:

Dayton

2152 N Gettysburg Avenue

4233 N Main Street

1026 Patterson Road

Toledo

1703 Airport Highway

657 E Manhattan Boulevard

5229 Dorr Street

2626 W Laskey Road

Conn’s will begin producing Mikesell’s branded snack food products from its Zanesville facilities and working to quickly restock retail shelf space, especially for potato chip and puffcorn items, according to a Feb. 13 release.

The company said it will use the Mikesell’s recipes and plans to restock the products to shelves quickly.