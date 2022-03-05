Huber Heights, Ohio (WDTN) – Mike’s Cycle and Skate, owned by the same Mike Bisig of Mike’s Bike Park in Dayton, held its grand opening on Saturday afternoon, March 5.

This Huber Heights location can be found at 4782 Fidhburg Road, only a short way from the city’s new skate park, and Mike’s Cycle and Skate said it is excited to get everyone’s bikes ready to go for the spring season.

“We can service any bike. We sell a bunch of bikes – everything from mountain bikes, road bikes, BMX. We sell scooters. We sell skateboards,” Bisig said.

The grand opening featured an open store and repair shop, the shop said, as well as DJ Etch playing three hours of Dayton Funk Music, grilled burgers and Billie Gold Bubble Tea.

But the fun doesn’t end on Saturday, the shop said, anyone who spends over $100 or more in the shop during the month of March will get a free day pass to Mike’s Bike Park, a 50,000 square foot indoor riding facility.

“We’re going to have a ton of fun and can’t wait to become a part of this incredible community,” the shop said on Facebook. “Hope to see you at Mike’s Cycle and Skate!”