Mike’s Carwash raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mike’s Carwash is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters – Miami Valley, hosting a carwash event from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 to help raise money for the organization.

Half of the proceeds from anyone who purchases a “Works” or “Ultimate” wash will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters – Miami Valley.

Those interested can participate at one of these three Dayton locations: