Mike’s Carwash raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mike’s Carwash is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters – Miami Valley, hosting a carwash event from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 to help raise money for the organization.
Half of the proceeds from anyone who purchases a “Works” or “Ultimate” wash will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters – Miami Valley.
Those interested can participate at one of these three Dayton locations:
- 6250 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, OH 45459
- 915 S Main St, Centerville, OH 45458
- 2389 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432
