Mike’s Carwash raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mike’s Carwash is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters – Miami Valley, hosting a carwash event from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 to help raise money for the organization.

Half of the proceeds from anyone who purchases a “Works” or “Ultimate” wash will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters – Miami Valley.

Those interested can participate at one of these three Dayton locations:

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS