Mike’s Carwash accepting donations for 4 Paws For Ability

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Mike’s Carwash is accepting donations for the non-profit 4 Paws For Ability during it’s free wash weekend from June 12 to June 14.
4 Paws For Ability provides service dogs to children, veterans and adults with disabilities.
Mike’s Carwash is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
