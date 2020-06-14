Live Now
Mike’s Carwash accepting donations for 4 Paws For Ability

Free car wash at Centerville Mike's Carwash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Mike’s Carwash is accepting donations for the non-profit 4 Paws For Ability during it’s free wash weekend from June 12 to June 14.

4 Paws For Ability provides service dogs to children, veterans and adults with disabilities.

Mike’s Carwash is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

