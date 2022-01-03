HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Mike’s Bike Park will be opening its second bike shop in Huber Heights in the first quarter of 2022.

Mike’s Bike Park in downtown Dayton is a 50,000 square foot indoor bicycle riding facility as well as Dayton’s only full-service bicycle sales, repair and service shop, according to Mike’s Bike Park.

The second shop will be opening at 4782 Fishburg Rd. which is just a few blocks down from the recently opened Huber Bike and Skate Park at Monita Field.

“We’ve worked really hard training our bike repair specialists, developing relationships with bike distributors, and pleasing customers with their bike repairs and sales needs over the last five years. Expanding to a market that can use our services just makes sense at this point.,” said Mike’s Bike Park Owner Michael Bisig. “With Huber Heights’ recent development of their BMX pump track and skate park right down the road, the timing couldn’t be better.”

Bisig said not only will they be selling and repairing BMX bikes, but they will also be offering full service and sales on all mountain, road and fitness bikes at the new shop, in addition to skateboards, scooters and specialty bikes.

According to Mike’s Bike Park, they plan to open the new shop in February. They plan to have a family-friendly grand opening party with food trucks, sales specials, a DJ and more.

For additional information, visit mikesbikepark.com.