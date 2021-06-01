Mike’s Bike Park to host ‘Mario Kart Live’ event June 8

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Connect E-Sports is partnering with Mike’s Bike Park to bring the newest Nintendo game, Mario Kart Live, to life.

Organizers say that you can play this AR game in celebration of the arcade opening at Mike’s Bike Park on Tuesday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be a 16-person double elimination tournament.

“We’re excited to help bring this event to Mike’s Bike Park and expand our services to live events for local businesses. Video games are constantly evolving and we’re always looking to bring the newest experiences to Dayton. If you’re a Mario Kart fan, you’ll love this AR experience,” said owner of Connect E-Sports, Mary Baldino.

Registration is $25 and prizes will be awarded to the top three players. To register, or for more information, click here.

