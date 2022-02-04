DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An indoor bike park in Dayton that gives people a place to ride their bikes while escaping the cold and snow is expanding to Huber Heights.

Mike’s Bike Park is located at 1300 E. 1st Street.

“We can service any bike. We sell a bunch of bikes – everything from mountain bikes, road bikes, BMX. We sell scooters. We sell skateboards,” said owner of Mike’s Bike Park, Mike Bisig.

Serving the cycling, scooter and skate community for the last five years, Mike’s Bike Park is much more than a full-service shop and offers two floors of indoor riding.

“We want to be a facility that everybody can enjoy and we worked really hard to do that,” said Mike.

“I was shocked by how cool it was,” said nine-year-old Everett Adams who came to Mike’s to ride his bike indoors. “It’s cool because there’s all the black marks from the skids of the tires, and it’s fun because you can hit the ramps and stuff.”

On the busiest days, roughly 100 to 150 people come to Mike’s Bike Park to hit the ramps, everyone from beginner to pro.

“It’s fun to do and you can get your exercise in,” said seven-year-old Dameon Clarke who came to the park to ride his bike.

In addition to Mike’s downtown location, Mike is opening a traditional bike shop in Huber Heights right down the road from an outdoor park.

“The City of Huber Heights just opened a new million dollar outdoor skate park and pump track,” said Mike.

Mike said it’s a prime spot as he works to serve more of the Miami Valley.

As the downtown location continues bringing in riders, Mike is in the process of getting everything tuned up for Mike’s Cycle and Skate on Fishburg Road near Old Troy Pike. He’s looking to open sometime this month, getting everyone and their wheels ready to roll, making the Miami Valley a destination point to ride both indoors and out.