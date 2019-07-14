Mike’s Bike Park hosts DK bicycles for anniversary celebrations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As part of their second anniversary weekend-long celebration, on Sunday, July 14 Mike’s Bike Park welcomed Dayton-founded BMX bike manufacturer, DK Bicycles who is celebrating their 40th anniversary.

“DK is a one of the park’s favorite manufacturers and when we saw our anniversaries were lining up we knew it was time for a DK Day in Dayton,” Mike Bisig, owner at Mike’s Indoor Bike Park said. “We’ve got a whole afternoon lined up with pros on hand, new bikes to test out, swag, deals, prizes and more!”

From 2-5pm, DK Bicycles had biking pros and experts, contests and prizes, free pizza, new 2020 bikes with 12-26 inch wheels, gifts and swag for riders who brought their DK Bike or purchase on that day.

