WATCH LIVE: Mike Turner updates Water Panel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Representative Mike Turner (OH-10) created a panel to independently review the region’s water quality in April 2019.
Turner is giving an update on the panel’s work Friday.
The move came months after a massive water main break in Dayton left many in Montgomery County without water. Turner said at the time, “It’s a good time to take a pause and review where we are and be able to provide that assurance that our water quality is very high.”
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.