WATCH LIVE: Mike Turner updates Water Panel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton and The Entrepreneurs Center said Friday PNC Bank is the premier partner of the innovation hub at the Dayton Arcade, now named The Hub Powered by PNC Bank. UD said in a release the partnership will expand programming at The Hub to immerse students in the business community and help entrepreneurs from across the greater Dayton community bring their ideas to life.

The investment by PNC is designed to boost the local economy by encouraging students to remain in the area upon graduation and to help local entrepreneurs lay the foundation for Dayton’s future, UD said Friday.